Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.95.

Lion Electric Price Performance

NYSE LEV opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lion Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Power Corp of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

