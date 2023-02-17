Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.95.
Lion Electric Price Performance
NYSE LEV opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lion Electric (LEV)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.