Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lion Group by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lion Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Lion Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGHL opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

