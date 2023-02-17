Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $281.30, but opened at $262.29. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $259.16, with a volume of 134,515 shares traded.
The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $53,638,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.61.
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
