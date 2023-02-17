LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $79.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,576,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after acquiring an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

