LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
