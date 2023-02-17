London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,408 ($114.20).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($127.46) to £102 ($123.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($117.75) to GBX 9,940 ($120.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($121.39) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.68) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,638 ($92.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £42.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,580.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,383.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,725.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.54).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

