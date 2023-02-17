Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LUCRF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Lucara Diamond has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

