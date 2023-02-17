Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

MGLLF opened at C$5.57 on Friday. Magellan Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.06.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

