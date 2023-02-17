Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

MEQYF stock opened at 107.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 93.48. Mainstreet Equity has a twelve month low of 91.18 and a twelve month high of 108.50.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. It operates in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. The company was founded by Navjeet N. Dhillon on May 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

