Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance
MEQYF stock opened at 107.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 93.48. Mainstreet Equity has a twelve month low of 91.18 and a twelve month high of 108.50.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile
