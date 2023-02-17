Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mandom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mandom has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58.
Mandom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.