Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $175.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 141.89% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.