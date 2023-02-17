Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.48.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Marriott International by 8.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

