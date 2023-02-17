Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

VAC opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.