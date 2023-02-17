Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $356.20, but opened at $369.55. Martin Marietta Materials shares last traded at $372.51, with a volume of 102,115 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.81 and a 200-day moving average of $345.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

