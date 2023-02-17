Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Marvell Technology worth $138,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

MRVL opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

