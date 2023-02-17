Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $54,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

