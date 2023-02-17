Matthew P. Bruening Sells 1,195 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $18,056.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,594.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

