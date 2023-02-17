Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,470,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 13,029,798 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,384,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,698,000 after acquiring an additional 723,260 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 450,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 416,210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

