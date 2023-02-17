Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,470,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 13,029,798 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $12.10.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.
The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
