Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

