Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $52.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.42.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.