Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) PT Raised to $11.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,485,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,345,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 869.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 987,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

