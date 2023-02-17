Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $83,756,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 17.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 11.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 690.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

