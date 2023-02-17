Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 9,266 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entegris by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 0.0 %

ENTG stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

