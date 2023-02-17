Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,833 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 39.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

