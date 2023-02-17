Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,336 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,336 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Paper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $38.64 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

