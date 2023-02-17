Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 386.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

