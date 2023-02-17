MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

MLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday.

MLTX stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

