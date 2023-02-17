Morgan Stanley Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $22.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

VCTR opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.