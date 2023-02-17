Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 1.93 Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.24 -$18.41 million ($0.14) -96.56

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out -600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Chatham Lodging Trust 0.23% 0.08% 0.05%

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

