Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.