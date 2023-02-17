Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

