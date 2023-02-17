Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.4 %

MYGN stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.