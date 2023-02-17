National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.08.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$106.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 126.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

