National Bankshares Increases Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$14.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.36.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

