Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

