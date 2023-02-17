Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.