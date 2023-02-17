Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.