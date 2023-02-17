NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NL opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.