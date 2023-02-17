Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 154 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $296,915,000 after purchasing an additional 103,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $230.02 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

