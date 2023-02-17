Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,970 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,213,000 after purchasing an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

