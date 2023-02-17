Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,033 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $319.77 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

