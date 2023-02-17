Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Plug Power by 77.5% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

