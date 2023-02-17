Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

