Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,734 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.97 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

