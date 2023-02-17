Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

