Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.23 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

