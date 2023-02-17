Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 target price on the mining company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.23 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.