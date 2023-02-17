Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

SFM opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 196,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

