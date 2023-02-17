Paula Ragan Sells 21,695 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CEO Paula Ragan sold 21,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $20,176.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,215 shares in the company, valued at $570,289.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 921.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,153,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,040,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 93,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

