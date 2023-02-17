PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PENN opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

