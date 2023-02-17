PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) PT Lowered to $12.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $542.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -356.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt for debt and buyout transactions.

