PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.69 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $371.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 114.60%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

