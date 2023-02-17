PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEPGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

