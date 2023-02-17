PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.
PepsiCo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.